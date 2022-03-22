20 Delicious Road Trip-Worthy Restaurants Near Sioux Falls
Get our free mobile app
Road Trip-Worthy Restaurants Within 90 Minutes of Sioux Falls
Veer off the beaten path. Take a road trip and try some favorite small-town eateries. Just by driving a few miles, you could find some delicious hidden gems.
From steaks to seafood, chislic to chicken, these are out-of-the-way unexpected finds that will make your taste buds tingle.
Here's a list of 14 Road Trip-Worthy Restaurants within 90 minutes of Sioux Falls.
Gone But Not Forgotten - Iconic Sioux Falls: Whiffer's Sandwiches
The Merriam-Webster definition of iconic is "widely recognized and well-established." That would definitely describe Whiffer's Sandwiches which used to call North Minnesota Avenue home.
The gone but not forgotten sandwich shop was located in an old house at 1133 North Minnesota Avenue. It served sandwiches to Sioux Falls from November 1978 until summer 2020.
Iowa Palmer Company's Twin Bing Products
Can you even really claim to live in this part of the country if you've never had a Twin Bing?
WHAT IS A TWIN BING?
"It consists of two round, chewy, cherry-flavored nougats coated with a mixture of chopped peanuts and chocolate. The Twin Bing was introduced in the 1960s," -Wikipedia
Not only has the TB been a staple of the Sioux Empire for over half a decade, but the makers of the classic candy have also infused the unique cherry and chocolate flavor into lots of other things.
Veer off the beaten path. Take a road trip and try some favorite small-town eateries. Just by driving a few miles, you could find some delicious hidden gems. From steaks to seafood, chislic to chicken, these are out-of-the-way unexpected finds that will make your taste buds tingle.
Here's a list of 14 Road Trip-Worthy Restaurants within 90 minutes of Sioux Falls.