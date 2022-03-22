How Can You Watch and Listen to South Dakota’s Sweet 16 Game?

The University of South Dakota women's basketball team has had an amazing season that has landed them in the Sweet 16.

USD will face off against Michigan in the Sweet 16 on Saturday in Wichita, KS.

Tickets are currently available through the Coyotes website for the game at INTRUST Bank Arena.

For those that can't make the trip, you will be able to watch the game on TV and listen to it on the radio.

The television broadcast will take place on ESPN 2 at 5:30 PM central time.

The game will be broadcast on radio at KVHT 106.3.

USD was able to make history with their first ever win in the NCAA Tournament against Ole Miss, capturing their first ever Sweet 16 appearance with a chance to advance to the Elite 8 this weekend.

Hopefully the history making continues for the Coyotes all the way to the Final Four in Minneapolis.

For more information on the University of South Dakota women's basketball team, their current roster and other news surrounding the team, you can visit their website.