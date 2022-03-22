This $11 Million Minnesota Mansion For Sale Is Beyond Belief

Ya ever wondered what kind of home you could get in Minnesota for $11 Million? More than I could imagine. It's a lot!

What kind of a home would you build for $11 million? How would you even decide what to put in such an estate?

Well, there is a sprawling mansion property for sale on a lake in Minnesota that might give you some insight into how some people live. I'm guessing the owner is not in the radio biz?

You can find this unbelievable Lake Minnetonka home on an island just west of Minnetonka and a little north of Chanhassen.

5 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, Exercise Room, Pool, Spa, Hot Tub, Sauna, boat docks, wet bar, theater, 8 Space Garage, and a ton more fun features. I'll take it!

Realtor.com says this little gem named "Windemere" is a “one-of-a-kind” located at 5570 Maple Heights Rd, Greenwood, Minnesota.

