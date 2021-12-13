A Smelly Surprise For A Porch Pirate

Porch pirates are a new low of society and we are not immune to the problem in Sioux Falls. Any way that people can fight back against them is fine by me.

There are some very ingenious traps that some people will set for an unsuspecting pirate. However, a Canadian woman took the simple, yet very effective way to bait a pirate.

In the last three years, Laurie Pringle has been a victim of porch pirates several times. Deciding to fight back, she left a box full of cat poo in an Amazon box on the front porch, and within 40 minutes it was gone.

Now that's the perfect way to dispose of used kitty litter!

"I have a very clear label for all my Amazon packages, indicating that they should ring my video doorbell. A couple of the couriers that Amazon uses almost never read the label, so that results in my packages being stolen fairly often," told Narcity.

Pringle caught the pirate on her doorbell cam and it turns out the suspect is the same person who had stolen a package from a neighbor's porch.

The Sioux Falls Police Department has some tips on how to protect yourself from becoming a victim of a porch pirate. Like having packages delivered to your work (if you can) instead to an empty house, using cameras, and keeping track of serial numbers.

