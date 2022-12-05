Aaron Rodgers & Green Bay Packers Rally To Beat Chicago Bears

CHICAGO -- — Aaron Rodgers figured the Green Bay Packers were in a good spot and would find a way to pull out the win. Given his history against the Chicago Bears, it wasn't exactly a big leap of faith.

Rodgers led three fourth-quarter scoring drives, receiver Christian Watson took an end-around 46 yards for a touchdown in the closing minutes after Jaire Alexander intercepted Justin Fields, and Green Bay rallied to beat Chicago 28-19 on Sunday.

The Packers (5-8) looked like they were on their way to another loss after dropping seven of eight. They trailed by 13 in the second quarter and were down 19-10 through three before outscoring Chicago 18-0 in the fourth on the way to their eighth straight win over their rival.

The Bears (3-10) lost their sixth game in a row. Rodgers didn't exactly dominate the Bears. But he showed he still owns them, as he shouted last year toward the crowd at Soldier Field. Rodgers, who exited last week's loss to Philadelphia with a rib injury and has been dealing with a broken right thumb since early October, improved to 25-5 against Chicago including the playoffs.

The four-time MVP completed 18 of 31 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown. Fields, who missed last Sunday's game with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder, ran for a 55-yard touchdown in the first quarter and finished with 71 yards on six attempts. That gave him six straight games rushing for at least 50 yards and one TD, the longest such streak by a Bear since Gale Sayers had six in a row in 1969.

Fields also threw a 56-yard pass to St. Brown that set up a 7-yard TD run by David Montgomery that made it 16-3 in the second quarter. Fields was 20 of 25 for 254 yards but threw two interceptions.

The Packers have a bye this week, then host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, December 19.

