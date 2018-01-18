Aberdeen Central Coach Named to McDonald’s All American Coaching Staff
Congratulations is in order for Aberdeen Central girls basketball coach Dawn Seiler who has been named to the McDonald's All-American coaching staff.
Seiler will coach the East team which is full of big time commits to schools like UConn, Tennessee and many others.
In addition to Seiler being the head coach, she will bring along assistants Mikayla Arechigo and Tevan Newman according to USA Today Sports.
This will be the 17th edition of the game that features the top seniors across the country and will be played on March 28th in Atlanta, GA.