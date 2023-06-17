Gouging Airport Parking Fees! Not In South Dakota Or Minnesota

The huge rise in out-of-pocket parking fees at some of the larger airports around the country has travelers furious! Demand for parking has increased dramatically.

Some larger airports have jacked the price up to $80 per day. They are calling it a 'summer peak period surcharge.'

What travelers need to know is that they can pre-book their parking. If so, you may be able to cut that fee in half.

At the Sioux Falls Regional Airport (FSD) it is still parking rate friendly. Listed on its website, the daily long-term rate is $11.00 per day. They do have an Economy Lot which will only set you back $9.00 per day.

At the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport (MSP) the out-of-pocket daily fee is held at $30.00. Travelers can purchase parking online arriving at least 12 hours before they travel.

St. Louis Lambert International Airport will see parking lot fees increase as of August 1. The city Airport Commission will hike the per-day fee at five airport-owned lots by $1 to $3 a day, depending on the lot.

The Sioux Falls Airport is currently undergoing a major upgrade which includes a $130 million concourse addition.

