All on the Line: Week 10 NFC North Betting Odds

All season long, the Vikings, Lions and Bears have been chasing the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North.

Last week, the division as a whole could have got a chance to gain some ground with Aaron Rodgers out due to COVID-19, but with Detroit on a bye and Minnesota and Chicago losing, the Packers are right where they were before the absence of their QB.

As we shift to Week 10 of the NFL season, even though the division may look like the Packers to lose, there is plenty to bet on throughout the NFC North the rest of the way.

Green Bay is looking to get Rodgers to return as they take on the Seattle Seahawks in Russell Wilson's return as well.

Minnesota will try and get back on the winning track as they travel to Los Angeles and face off against the Chargers.

Detroit hasn't won a game all season and will try to pick of their first win against Pittsburgh on the road.

Chicago is the lone NFC North team that is on a bye this week.

Here's a look at all the NFC North betting odds for Week 10 of the NFL season.

- Pittsburgh Steelers -8 v. Detroit Lions, Over/Under Total 42.5

- Green Bay Packers -3.5 v. Seattle Seahawks, Over/Under Total 49.5

- Los Angeles Chargers -3 v. Minnesota Vikings, Over/Under Total 53

