All The Details for the Wild Game 7 Tonight

The Minnesota Wild just won't let their season come to an end and tonight they are looking to hold off elimination as well.

Tonight the Minnesota Wild will take on the Las Vegas Golden Knights in Game 7 of the first round of the NHL playoffs.

The main difference though between the last few games and Game 7 is not only doing the Wild fend off elimination, they will advance to the second round with a win as well.

Get our free mobile app

Game 7 tonight in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena will start at 8 PM central and will air on NBC Sports Network.

The Golden Knights are a bit more dinged up than the Wild and only Carson Soucy is currently expected to miss the game for health reasons.

This entire series has been a roller coaster for Minnesota, after winning game 1, they lost the next three and have won the last two.

The winner of tonight's Game 7 will go on to face off against the Colorado Avalanche who are waiting in the wings after sweeping the St. Louis Blues.

For more information on the Minnesota Wild, their roster, news surrounding the team, and tonight's Game 7, you can visit their website.