All The NFC North Betting Odds for the Weekend

The NFL has been absolutely amazing to start the season and this weekends slate of games is sure to deliver again.

In the NFC North, the Packers have emerged once again as the best team in the division and they sit in first place.

Get our free mobile app

That said, there is a lot of season left, especially when you consider the addition of a 17th game, the final 13 weeks of the season should be fascinating in the NFC North.

This week, all four teams are in action and will look to pick up wins on the field, while their fans will look to also win in the sportsbook.

Green Bay will NFC North foe Chicago as they look to stay on their hot streak while beating a division rival.

The Vikings will travel to Carolina and look to get their second consecutive win.

The Detroit Lions will host the Cincinnati Bengals as they search for their first win of the season.

Here's a look at all the betting odds for the NFC North in Week 6 of the NFL season.

- Green Bay Packers -6 v Chicago Bears. Over/Under 44

- Minnesota Vikings -2.5 v Carolina Panthers. Over/Under 45.5

- Detroit Lions +3.5 v Cincinnati Bengals. Over/Under 47

For more information on the NFL, their 2021 schedule and for news surrounding all the teams throughout the National Football League, you can visit their website.