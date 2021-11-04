All The NFC North Betting Odds for This Week

So far throughout the 2021 NFL season we have seen countless surprises while some of the expectations have stuck to the script.

In the NFC North, the expectations were that Green Bay would defend their division title from a year ago and that Minnesota may be their closest competition.

That prediction has stayed true but the ups and downs to get to this point have been quite interesting along the way.

This week was no different as the Green Bay Packers continue to deal with absences on the roster due to COVID as Aaron Rodgers is the latest to be ruled out.

It isn't just the Packers that are trying to figure things out on the fly, the Vikings, Bears and Lions are all coming off losses last week and will look to rebound this weekend with the exception of the Lions who have a bye.

Here is a look at all the betting odds for the NFC North this week according to ESPN.

Baltimore Ravens -6 vs. Minnesota Vikings. Over/Under 50

Kansas City Chiefs -7.5 vs. Green Bay Packers. Over/Under 48

Pittsburgh Steelers -6.5 vs. Chicago Bears. Over/Under 40

For more information on the National Football League, this week's schedule and all games remaining in 2021, you can visit their website.

Sioux Falls' Most Underrated Restaurants