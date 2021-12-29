All the NFC North Betting Odds for Week 17 of the NFL Season

Down the stretch we come...

The final two weeks of the NFL season are upon us and even though some teams have been eliminated from playoff contention, many others will find out their postseason fate over the next two games.

In the NFC North, the Green Bay Packers have wrapped up another division title while the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions have been eliminated from the playoffs.

Even though the Minnesota Vikings don't have a shot to win the division, they still have hopes of making the postseason.

In order to do so, Minnesota desperately needs to pick up a win this week against Green Bay and follow that up with a win next week at home against Chicago.

It is going to be a very interesting Week 17 in the NFC North and the NFL, making the intrigue even higher than normal.

Much of that intrigue also comes from the betting markets and here's a look at all the betting odds for the NFC North in Week 17.

- Chicago Bears -6 vs. New York Giants with a Over/Under total of 37.5

- Seattle Seahawks -7 vs. Detroit Lions with a Over/Under total of 42.5

- Green Bay Packers -6.5 vs. Minnesota Vikings with a Over/Under total of 47.5

