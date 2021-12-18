Can you believe we are already to Week 15 of the NFL season?

Time flies when you are having fun and if your favorite team in the NFC North is the Green Bay Packers, you've been having a lot of fun this year.

If you are a Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears or Detroit Lions fan, things haven't been all unicorns and rainbows in 2021.

Fortunately for the Bears and Vikings, at least one of them will get a win this week as the two NFC North foes face off on Monday Night Football in Chicago.

The Lions will play host to one of the best teams in the NFC as the Arizona Cardinals will travel to Detroit.

Green Bay will look to keep their hot streak going as they will go on the road and take on a very injured Baltimore Ravens team.

Here's a look at all the betting odds for the NFC North in Week 15 of the NFL season.

- Arizona Cardinals -13 vs Detroit Lions with a Over/Under total of 47.5

- Green Bay Packers -5.5 vs Baltimore Ravens with a Over/Under total of 43.5

- Minnesota Vikings -3.5 vs Chicago Bears with a Over/Under total of 43

