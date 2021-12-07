Nope, You’re Not Crazy – Amazon and a Lot of the Internet is Down

Have you had trouble logging on to the various Amazon products today (December 7)? Or maybe some of your other favorite sites have not been loading.

Well, you're not crazy. The Associated Press is reporting that Amazon Web Services has suffered a major outage.

In addition to its shopping, streaming video, and streaming music services, Amazon provides web hosting for many other organizations. Netflix, Disney+, and Venmo are among the services that are having issues Tuesday.

According to the company, as of 12:50 PM CST, there is no estimated time thing to back to normal. The outage began Tuesday morning and spread across the United States.

We are seeing impact to multiple AWS APIs in the US-EAST-1 Region. This issue is also affecting some of our monitoring and incident response tooling, which is delaying our ability to provide updates. We have identified root cause of the issue causing service API and console issues in the US-EAST-1 Region, and are starting to see some signs of recovery. We do not have an ETA for full recovery at this time. - Amazon

The Associated Press said that according to experts they've consulted, the outage doesn't seem to be an attack, just a standard system failure.

“More and more these outages end up being the product of automation and centralization of administration,” Doug Madory, director of internet analysis at Kentik Inc, a network intelligence firm told the AP. “This ends up leading to outages that are hard to completely avoid due to operational complexity, but are very impactful when they happen.”

Source: Accoicated Press: Major outage hits Amazon Web Services; many sites affected