Amid the Hot Start, Cowboys Cut Pro Bowl LB Jaylon Smith

Usually when things are going right in the NFL, teams are very reluctant to make major changes in fear of upsetting the apple cart.

One thing we have come to realize though over the tenure of Jerry Jones owning the Dallas Cowboys is that they have no problem doing things unusually.

On Tuesday night, the Dallas Cowboys released linebacker and former Pro Bowler Jaylon Smith.

Smith had not started this season for the Cowboys but had accumulated 19 tackles even though his role was completely different from years past.

Apparently the Cowboys tried to trade Smith earlier in the year but since those efforts never came to fruition, they decided to release him instead.

Even though Dallas will save $9.2 million next year with this move, they are still on the hook for his $7 million salary this season.

The Cowboys have had a hot start to the season with a 3-1 record but also have found themselves locked in to the top spot in the NFC East.

It will be interesting to see how this move affects this defense if at all considering how good the Cowboys have been to start the 2021 season.

For more information on the Dallas Cowboys, their current roster and the remaining games on their 2021 schedule, you can visit the team website.

