An Easy Way to Find a Gravesite in the State of Iowa

As we head into Memorial Day weekend, many of us will be heading out to pay respects to our nation's fallen soldiers and all of the loved ones we've lost over the years. However, it can sometimes be tricky to remember exactly where our friends' and families' gravesites are.

This easy-to-use website helps us navigate precisely where each and every grave we wish to visit is located in the Hawkeye State.

Where's the Easiest Place to Find a Gravesite in Iowa?

If you go to the website Find A Grave, and follow a few simple and easy-to-read instructions, you can find almost any grave in the state.

First off, you'll need to enter the first and last name of the person you're looking for. Next up, you enter the year the individual was born and the year they died. The good news about this is you don't have to be exact. Finally, you enter the city you believe the individual is buried in.

I tried this on four family members who are buried in the state of Iowa and immediately found them all. Not only does it show their gravesite and memorial, it also shows deceased family members and where they're located as well.

Another handy thing about the website is it even shows many of the persons' obituaries too. There's lots of information you can find just by doing a simple search.

Find out for yourself at the Find A Grave website.

Story Source: Find A Grave

