Another Big Name Joining Skyforce Roster from NBA

It's been a fun year thus far for Sioux Falls Skyforce fans. Not only have they been able to see high quality basketball, but several big names have come through town this season. On Thursday, the team announced via twitter than another notable college basketball and pro player will join the team as early as Thursday Night.

Kyle Guy, who is in his first season with the organization and third in the NBA, is joining the Skyforce, and could be available for Thursday's game.

Guy was an electric college basketball player for Virginia, and has been a role player in the NBA thus far. This season, he has played in 18 games for the Heat, averaging 4.1 points per game, a career high.

During his collegiate career, Guy won a National Championship while at UVA in 2019 as a Senior. Guy averaged 15.4 points per game in that final college season, and was noted as a sniper from long range. He finished his college career shooting 42.5% from 3, and was a 2 time first-team All-ACC Selection.

Skyforce fans will now have another big name to cheer on this season in Sioux Falls.

Source: TwitterWikipedia and Sports Reference

