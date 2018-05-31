Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr missed the start of OTAs for the Minnesota Vikings because he was buying an insurance policy on himself.

Barr, who was drafted by the Vikings in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, is entering the 2018 season on the last year of his rookie contract. The Vikings elected to pick up his fifth-year option back in May, 2017 which in turn is giving Barr a guaranteed $12.306 million for this upcoming year.

With fellow defensive players Eric Kendricks, Everson Griffen, Harrison Smith, Xavier Rhodes, and Linval Joseph all receiving new deals since 2016, Barr is ready to negotiate and get paid. After not securing a new long-term deal with the Vikings before the start of OTAs, Barr decided to purchase himself an insurance plan.

His insurance plan protects him in the event that he gets injured according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin. He has returned to the Vikings and is currently participating in OTAs now that everything is set.

Minnesota has two other players that are also awaiting new deals. Stefon Diggs, and Danielle Hunter are both scheduled to become free agents after the 2018 season. Both players are not eligible to receive the fifth-year option on their contracts due to them not being first round draft picks.