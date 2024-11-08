Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves Rally Past Bulls
CHICAGO -- — Anthony Edwards had 33 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Chicago Bulls 135-119 on Thursday night.
It was Chicago's fourth consecutive loss. Nikola Vucevic scored 25 points for the Bulls on 11-for-15 shooting. Coby White had 24 points and eight assists.
Chicago led 95-90 after three quarters, but Minnesota controlled the action in the fourth. Randle's driving layup lifted the Timberwolves to a 107-106 lead with 6:47 left.
Mike Conley had 14 points and 11 assists for the Timberwolves.
Minnesota struggled at the start of the game, but its stars got hot at the right time.
Trailing 106-101 in the fourth quarter, the Timberwolves rattled off a 12-0 run to take the lead for the first time since the game’s opening minutes. Two Edwards 3s gave the Wolves a 113-106 advantage and forced the Bulls to call a timeout.
The Timberwolves host the Trail Blazers on Friday.
