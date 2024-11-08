Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves Rally Past Bulls

CHICAGO -- — Anthony Edwards had 33 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Chicago Bulls 135-119 on Thursday night.

Minnesota rallied from a 13-point deficit. Julius Randle had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Timberwolves, and Rudy Gobert finished with 21 points and nine boards.

It was Chicago's fourth consecutive loss. Nikola Vucevic scored 25 points for the Bulls on 11-for-15 shooting. Coby White had 24 points and eight assists.

Chicago led 95-90 after three quarters, but Minnesota controlled the action in the fourth. Randle's driving layup lifted the Timberwolves to a 107-106 lead with 6:47 left.

Mike Conley had 14 points and 11 assists for the Timberwolves.

Minnesota struggled at the start of the game, but its stars got hot at the right time.

Trailing 106-101 in the fourth quarter, the Timberwolves rattled off a 12-0 run to take the lead for the first time since the game’s opening minutes. Two Edwards 3s gave the Wolves a 113-106 advantage and forced the Bulls to call a timeout.

The Timberwolves host the Trail Blazers on Friday.