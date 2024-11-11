Miami Heat Edge Minnesota Timberwolves On Jovic’s Layup

Miami Heat Edge Minnesota Timberwolves On Jovic&#8217;s Layup

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Nikola Jovic made the tying layup and go-ahead foul shot with 7.8 seconds left to send the Miami Heat past the Minnesota Timberwolves 95-94 and stop their three-game losing streak on Sunday night.


Jovic, who had 15 points and seven rebounds in his first game off the bench this season, drove to the rim with four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert subbed out. Jovic went to the line to give the Heat their first lead since 63-61. 

 

Mike Conley's 3-point attempt at the buzzer was short and finished another harried possession by the Timberwolves, whose three-game winning streak ended. Jaden McDaniels gave them the lead with a putback of Conley's miss with nine seconds left.


Tyler Herro had 26 points for the Heat, who played without star Jimmy Butler.

Anthony Edwards scored 22 points on 8-for-24 shooting for the Wolves, who trailed by 12 points after a 3-for-15 start from 3-point range. They closed the gap to 52-51 at the break with their only solid stretch on offense.

Minnesota plays at Portland on Tuesday and Wednesday.

