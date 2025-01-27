Miami Suspends Jimmy Butler Indefinitely Amid Trade Standoff

The Miami Heat are suspending forward Jimmy Butler indefinitely, sources told ESPN on Monday.

Butler was set to return Monday night against the Orlando Magic after serving a two-game suspension for missing a team flight. The Heat were planning to have Butler come off the bench moving forward but Butler responded to the news by walking out of morning shootaround, sources said.

The Heat then decided to make his return from suspension indefinite.

Butler has missed nine of Miami's last 12 games entering Monday due to a pair of suspensions, the first of which was for seven games due to conduct that the Heat deemed detrimental. After returning for three games, the Heat suspended Butler again for "insubordinate conduct and conduct detrimental to the team, including missing ... team flight to Milwaukee."

Butler has requested a trade and the Heat have said they are working to find a deal.

The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 6.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

