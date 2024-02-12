No. 23 Indiana State Ranked For First Time In Top-25 Poll
Indiana State's balanced scoring, free-flowing offense, and its goggle-wearing big man have the program off to one of its best starts in years.
Now the Sycamores have something that hasn't happened since Larry Bird played in Terre Haute: a spot in the AP Top 25.
Riding a nine-game winning streak, Indiana State debuted at No. 23 in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll Monday, the Sycamores' first ranking since reaching No. 1 in 1978-79.
UConn and Purdue kept the top two spots in the AP Top 25. The defending national champion Huskies received 45 first-place votes from a 61-person media panel and the Boilermakers had 16.
AP Top 25 Men's College Basketball Poll
(First-place votes in parentheses)
1. UConn (45) 22-2
2. Purdue (16) 22-2
3. Houston 21-3
4. Marquette 18-5
5. Arizona 19-5
6. Kansas 19-5
7. North Carolina 19-5
8. Tennessee 17-6
9. Duke 18-5
10. Iowa St. 18-5
11. South Carolina 21-3
12. Baylor 17-6
13. Auburn 19-5
14. Illinois 17-6
15. Alabama 17-7
16. Dayton 19-4
17. Creighton 17-7
18. Saint Mary's 20-6
19. BYU 17-6
20. Wisconsin 16-8
21. Virginia 19-5
22. Kentucky 16-7
23. Indiana St 22-3
24. FAU 19-5
25. Oklahoma 18-6
