No. 23 Indiana State Ranked For First Time In Top-25 Poll

Indiana State's balanced scoring, free-flowing offense, and its goggle-wearing big man have the program off to one of its best starts in years.

Now the Sycamores have something that hasn't happened since Larry Bird played in Terre Haute: a spot in the AP Top 25.

Riding a nine-game winning streak, Indiana State debuted at No. 23 in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll Monday, the Sycamores' first ranking since reaching No. 1 in 1978-79.

UConn and Purdue kept the top two spots in the AP Top 25. The defending national champion Huskies received 45 first-place votes from a 61-person media panel and the Boilermakers had 16.

AP Top 25 Men's College Basketball Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. UConn (45) 22-2

2. Purdue (16) 22-2

3. Houston 21-3

4. Marquette 18-5

5. Arizona 19-5

6. Kansas 19-5

7. North Carolina 19-5

8. Tennessee 17-6

9. Duke 18-5

10. Iowa St. 18-5

11. South Carolina 21-3

12. Baylor 17-6

13. Auburn 19-5

14. Illinois 17-6

15. Alabama 17-7

16. Dayton 19-4

17. Creighton 17-7

18. Saint Mary's 20-6

19. BYU 17-6

20. Wisconsin 16-8

21. Virginia 19-5

22. Kentucky 16-7

23. Indiana St 22-3

24. FAU 19-5

25. Oklahoma 18-6

