Houston, Alabama Remain Atop AP Top 25 Men’s Poll

The top five spots in the Associated Press men's college basketball poll remained the same. The rest of the AP Top 25 was a big jumble.

Houston was No. 1 for the second straight week in the poll released Monday, receiving 49 first-place votes from a 62-person media panel. No. 2 Alabama had five first-place votes and No. 3 Kansas received eight.

UCLA and Purdue rounded out the top five. The Boilermakers held at No. 5 despite losing to No. 15 Indiana.

In the rest of the poll, only No. 20 Providence kept the same position from last week as teams get ready for conference tournaments next week and the start of March Madness.

Alabama held its spot after winning two games despite a challenging week off the court. Brandon Miller had a pair of huge games since police alleged that he brought a gun to former teammate Darius Miles, who is charged with capital murder in a fatal shooting.

AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Rankings

First-place votes in parentheses.

1. Houston (49) 27-2

2. Alabama (5) 25-4

3. Kansas (8) 24-5

4. UCLA 25-4

5. Purdue 24-5

6. Marquette 23=6

7. Baylor 21-8

8. Arizona 24-5

9. Texas 22-7

10. Gonzaga 25-5

11. Kansas State 22-7

12. Tennessee 21-8

13. Virginia 21-6

14. UConn 22-7

15. Indiana 20-9

16. Miami 23-6

17. Saint Mary's 25-6

18. San Diego St. 23-5

19. Xavier 21-8

20. Providence 21-8

21. Maryland 21-9

22. TCU 19-10

23. Kentucky 20-9

24. Texas A&M 21-8

25. Pittsburgh 21-8