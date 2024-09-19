Arch Manning season is officially here. After looking nothing short of electric in relief of an injured Quinn Ewers last Saturday, the nephew of Peyton and Eli gets his first collegiate start Saturday.

The Longhorns are set to host UL-Monroe, and are huge favorites, boasting a line of -44.5 at present at ESPN Bet.

Manning has been on the Heisman radar all season despite the fact that he's the team's backup quarterback, but his odds have seen quite a jump following last week's performance.

As of now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Manning has +2000 odds to win this year's Heisman Trophy, which slots him in at tied for 7th.

As a matter of fact, Manning has identical odds to his teammate Quinn Ewers.

Here's the top 20:

Manning, who was a big-name recruit from Louisiana, has lived up to the billing thus far.

He's short on experience, but Saturday will be a great proving ground for the third generation Manning quarterback.

We'll wait and see the status of starter Quinn Ewers moving forward, but we could have a full-blown QB controversy on our hands if Manning balls out again ahead of Texas opening SEC play next Saturday at home against Mississippi State.

The crazy part? Whoever loses the starting job will still be viewed as a top 15-20 QB nationally at worst.

Texas hosts the UL-Monroe Warhawks on Saturday night, a 7:00 kickoff time. Watch the game on ESPN+.

