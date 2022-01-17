Are These Really Sioux Falls ‘5 Most Romantic Restaurants’?
Taking your sweetheart out for Valentine's Day? You better get your reservations fast. But what are the 'Most Romantic' restaurants in and around Sioux Falls?
According to Trip Advisor, these are the Top 5 Most Romantic Restaurants In Sioux Falls...
- Minerva's @ 11th & Phillips Downtown Sioux Falls
- Parker's @ 210 S. Main Ave. Downtown Sioux Falls
- Carnaval Brazilian Grill @ 2401 S. Carolyn Ave. Sioux Falls
- M.B. Haskett @ 324 S. Phillips Avenue Downtown Sioux Falls
- Crawford's Bar & Grill @ 214 S. Philips Ave. Downtown Sioux Falls
