Are You Driving One of the Vehicles in Latest Ford Recalls?

First, it was the high-profile Mustang, now it is Ford Heavy Duty trucks. Two recalls within a week. Interesting.

For owners of the world's best-selling sports car, the Ford Mustang, more specifically Ford Mustangs made from 2015 to 2017, you'll soon be getting a letter about a troubling problem with your vehicle

For owners of Ford Heavy Duty trucks, more specifically, certain models of F-250 and F-350 Super Duty pickups manufactured from 2017 through 2022 your recall is on now!

Get our free mobile app

The NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) recall on Mustangs has to do with backup cameras. More than 330,000 vehicles have an issue that causes the camera monitor to go blank, or become distorted, so you can't see what is behind your car.

The NHTSA indicates that they expect 100% of the Mustangs manufactured during the 2015 to 2017 period of time to be affected.

The problem is thought to be caused by a wiring harness and Ford dealers will:

inspect and repair the decklid wiring harness and/or replace the rearview camera, as necessary, free of charge. - - NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration)

Safety notification letters will be going out on March 7, 2022, and once a remedy is available a second letter will go out. If you own one of these, you can go ahead and call Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's reference number for this recall is 22S06. NHTSA's recall ID is 22V082000.

The Ford Super Duty 250 and 350 pickups have a driveshaft problem. These models of pickups are gasoline-powered and the driveshafts are made out of aluminum and can fracture.

This can cause a loss of power and/or control and -

Failures also could let the trucks roll if they are stopped and the parking brake isn’t on.- - Dakota News Now

Once again, dealers will replace the affected parts and owners should begin receiving letters in April. But in the meantime, call Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332, for more information.

Sources: Dakota News Now, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and USA Today