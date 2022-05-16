Is Your Vehicle Included in This Massive Recall?

More than 600,000 vehicles from a variety of manufacturers are being recalled for a multitude of safety-related reasons.

According to USA TODAY, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for vehicles from Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Dodge, Kia, Toyota, Nissan, Volvo, Tesla, and Porsche.

The Mercedes-Benz recall impacts 2006-2012 ML-Class, GL-Class, and R-Class vehicles where accumulating moisture can cause corrosion in the brake booster housing unit, which can result in reduced brake performance or brake failure. The recall is serious enough that Mercedes has issued a 'do not drive' order for those SUVs.

The Dodge recall is for 2021 Dodge Durango, Jeep Grand Cherokee WK, 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and 2021-2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L vehicles equipped with 3.6L engines. The exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) valve may stick open, resulting in an unexpected loss of drive power.

Hyundai is recalling 2021-2022 Accent vehicles due to a bolt in the steering column that may not be secured properly, which can cause the steering column to detach from the steering rack and result in a loss of steering control. Hyundai is also recalling 2013-2014 Sonata vehicles because of a low-pressure fuel hose that connects the low-pressure fuel pump to the direct injection fuel pump may crack over time, due to heat generated within the engine compartment.

Kia is recalling 2021-2022 Rio and Forte vehicles because a bolt in the steering column may not be secured properly, which can cause the steering column to detach from the steering rack and result in a loss of steering control.

The Nissan recall is for 2022 Rogues and invloves a manufacturing error, an area on the bottom wall of the fuel tank may be too thin.

Porsche 2020-2021 Taycans are being recalled vehicles because the driver and passenger seat wire harness could become damaged during horizontal seat adjustment.

Tesla is recalling 2021-2022 Model S, Model X, and 2022 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles operating certain firmware releases. The infotainment central processing unit (CPU) may overheat during the preparation or process of fast-charging, causing the CPU to lag or restart.

2022 Toyota Tundras equipped with a Panoramic View Monitor (PVM) system are being recalled because the parking assist electronic control unit (ECU) software may prevent transmission of the rearview camera signal during cold weather, preventing the rearview image from displaying.

Volvo is recalling 2021-2022 XC40 BEV vehicles due to the potential of water entering the cable harness, and corroding the accelerator pedal sensor (APS) circuit.

Check the NHTSB Website to see if your vehicle is included in any of these recalls.

