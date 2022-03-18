Volkswagen, Dodge, Ford Recall Nearly 700,000 Vehicles

Three of the biggest car manufacturers are recalling a massive number of vehicles for various reasons.

Dodge, Volkswagen, and Ford have issued safety notices for nearly 700,000 SUVs and pickups.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Dodge is recalling 370,000 trucks and SUVs because of faulty stability control warning lights. The recall applies to 2019-2022 Ram 2500 and 3500 cab trucks, as well as 2021-2022 Durangos.

Because of a software problem, a light that warns drivers of a problem with the vehicles’ stability control systems may not illuminate.

Get our free mobile app

Meanwhile, Volkswagen is recalling nearly 223,000 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport SUVs because their front side airbags may deploy later than they’re supposed to during a crash, which could injure vehicle occupants.

There is also a corrosion issue in the vehicle's wiring that can cause the electronic parking brake to suddenly engage at speeds below 1.8 mph, and its windows may roll down by themselves.

The vehicles impacted are 2019-2023 Volkswagen Atlas SUVs and 2020-2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SUVs.

Ford is recalling about 78,400 Edge mid-size SUVs because of a defective backup camera. The recall impacts 2021-22 Edges and involves a software glitch that can cause the cameras to display a blank or distorted image when the vehicle is in reverse.

A blank or distorted image can reduce the driver’s view behind, increasing the risk of a crash.

Consumers are advised to contact their local dealer for more information. The NHTSA also has a vehicle-safety hotline set up at 888-327-4236.

15 Ways You Can Help People in Ukraine Right Now As Americans watch events unfold in Ukraine, many wonder how they can help. Below is a list of organizations responding to the crisis in Ukraine along with information on how you can support their various missions.

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born