Arizona Game-Winning FG Over Chargers

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- — Arizona's Kyler Murray rolled out to his left before turning on the jets, beating a Chargers defender to the sideline and then coasting for a spectacular 44-yard touchdown, casually holding the ball with one hand like it was a backyard game.

Murray ran for the game-changing touchdown early in the fourth quarter and then led the Cardinals on a drive that set up Chad Ryland's 32-yard field goal as time expired, and Arizona rallied for a 17-15 win over Los Angeles on Monday night.

Cameron Dicker kicked his fifth field goal of the night — this one from 40 yards — to give the Chargers a 15-14 lead with 1:54 left. But the Cardinals (3-4) quickly moved into field goal range, aided by an unnecessary roughness call on Cam Hart that cost Los Angeles (3-3) 15 yards.

Arizona followed that with a bruising 33-yard catch and run by James Conner, who finished with 101 yards on the ground and 51 yards receiving. Conner's big gain eventually set up Ryland's short field goal and a Cardinals celebration.

It was a frustrating night for the Chargers' offense, which gained 395 yards but couldn't find the end zone. Justin Herbert completed 27 of 39 passes for 349 yards. It was coach Jim Harbaugh's first loss on Monday night, dropping him to 6-1 for his career.

Dicker booted field goals of 59, 50, 28, 47 and 40 yards, the first of which tied a franchise record for distance.

Up next: The Chargers will host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and the Cardinals are at Miami.

Get our free mobile app