Jameis Throws for 497 Yards, Broncos Edge Browns on MNF

The Denver Broncos continued their push for their first playoff berth since 2015, winning a wild 41-32 game over the Cleveland Browns on Monday night at Empower Field at Mile High in a matchup that produced 952 combined yards of offense.

The Broncos were able to prevail despite giving up 497 passing yards to Browns quarterback Jameis Winston thanks to big plays, namely pick-sixes by linebacker Nik Bonitto and nickel corner Ja'Quan McMillian along with a 93-yard touchdown pass from rookie quarterback Bo Nix to Marvin Mims Jr. That was barely enough to withstand a barrage by Winston and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who had nine receptions for 235 yards and a 70-yard touchdown reception in his first game against his old team after being traded in the offseason.

Here are the most important things to know from Monday night for both teams:

So much has gone right for the Broncos this season, as they've shown so much progress while still having so much promise.

Monday night was their chance to show they were legitimate playoff contenders in the AFC. And what folks saw was a wild, back-and-forth game the Broncos somehow won, as they outlasted the Browns to maintain a two-game cushion for the final wild-card spot.

The win moves the Broncos to 8-5 as they head into their bye week and keeps them in the No. 7 spot in the AFC despite many staggering moments. Along the way, the Broncos had their longest defensive touchdown of the season (71 yards by Bonitto) and their longest offensive touchdown of the season, resulting in their first game with two touchdowns of at least 70 yards since 1997. Their defense surrendered a season high in yards before the third quarter was over, yet scored twice to get Denver the win.

It was by far their wildest game of the season, which will cause plenty of pause when they get back from the bye, but it was the win they needed to be three games above .500 after 13 games for the first time since 2016. And they're still in line to break that eight-year playoff drought.

Next game: vs. Indianapolis Colts (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, Dec. 15)

Winston produced the most prolific passing game of his 10-year career and Jeudy had a career night against his former team. But a valiant effort from Cleveland came up short in Denver.

A pair of Winston pick-sixes, including one on a potential game-winning drive, cost the Browns in Monday night's high-scoring affair. The loss clinches the Browns' 22nd losing season since returning to Cleveland in 1999.

It has been a disappointing season for Cleveland, which entered the season with aspirations of making a deep playoff run but was beset by poor play from Deshaun Watson before his season-ending Achilles injury in Week 7. Winston has invigorated life into the Browns since taking over as the starter, but his high-variance play was on display again for a national television audience.

Next game: at Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET, Sunday)