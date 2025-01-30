Sioux Falls Alum Dennis Gardeck is a Top 15 Free Agent LB
Sioux Falls Cougar Football alum Dennis Gardeck has carved out quite the role in the NFL since entering the league back in 2018.
He could soon have a new NFL home after spending his entire career up to this point with the Arizona Cardinals.
Gardeck is a free agent this offseason and has made the PFF Top 100 Free Agents list, coming in at #72.
Here's what PFF had to say about Gardeck's strengths entering free agency:
Gardeck has long been an underrated designated pass-rusher in Arizona, and he carried the momentum of a career-best six sacks from 2023 into his contract year.
Gardeck could be a plug-and-play option for a lot of NFL teams this offseason and is coming off of an injury-shortened 2024 season. He finished this past year with 17 solo tackles, 3 sacks, and a forced fumble.
For his career, Gardeck has 156 total tackles, 2 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles, and 17 sacks. Gardeck started 17 total games for the Cardinals since 2018 and appeared in 96.
Sources: Pro Football Reference (Stats) and PFF.com
11 Famous People from South Dakota
Gallery Credit: Danny V
7 Famous Athletes from South Dakota
South Dakota Born NFL Players of this Century