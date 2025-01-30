Sioux Falls Alum Dennis Gardeck is a Top 15 Free Agent LB

Sioux Falls Cougar Football alum Dennis Gardeck has carved out quite the role in the NFL since entering the league back in 2018.

He could soon have a new NFL home after spending his entire career up to this point with the Arizona Cardinals.

Gardeck is a free agent this offseason and has made the PFF Top 100 Free Agents list, coming in at #72.

Get our free mobile app

Los Angeles Chargers v Arizona Cardinals Getty Images loading...

Here's what PFF had to say about Gardeck's strengths entering free agency:

Gardeck has long been an underrated designated pass-rusher in Arizona, and he carried the momentum of a career-best six sacks from 2023 into his contract year.

Gardeck could be a plug-and-play option for a lot of NFL teams this offseason and is coming off of an injury-shortened 2024 season. He finished this past year with 17 solo tackles, 3 sacks, and a forced fumble.

For his career, Gardeck has 156 total tackles, 2 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles, and 17 sacks. Gardeck started 17 total games for the Cardinals since 2018 and appeared in 96.

Los Angeles Chargers v Arizona Cardinals Getty Images loading...

Sources: Pro Football Reference (Stats) and PFF.com

11 Famous People from South Dakota OK, so we're not Hollywood, but there are a number of famous people who were born in the Rushmore State. Here's a list of 10 famous people who were born in South Dakota

Gallery Credit: Danny V

7 Famous Athletes from South Dakota South Dakota may have a small population, but our state's contributions to sports have been pretty big.

People born in the 605 have gone on to be in the NFL, Major League Baseball, the NBA, WWE, WNBA, and in the Olympics.

Meet seven of the most famous: