Diamondbacks Sweep Dodgers, First NLCS Berth Since 2007

PHOENIX -- Geraldo Perdomo got the Arizona Diamondbacks started with an unexpected homer, and then Ketel Marte made most of the 48,000-plus fans at Chase Field giddy with another blast. Christian Walker followed with a line-drive shot into the left-field seats, and Gabriel Moreno polished off the onslaught with a 420-foot moon shot into left-center.

One inning. Four hitters. Four solo homers.

The hard-hitting Diamondbacks rode a record-setting burst of homers in the third inning to a 4-2 win in Game 3 of their National League Division Series on Wednesday night, sweeping the 100-win Los Angeles Dodgers out of the playoffs.

Arizona -- the No. 6 seed after squeezing into the NL playoff bracket with an 84-78 record -- has won all five of its games during the postseason, sweeping aside the Milwaukee Brewers in a best-of-three series then the Dodgers in a best-of-five.

The D-backs return to the NL Championship Series for the first time since 2007. They will face the Philadelphia Phillies or the Atlanta Braves.

