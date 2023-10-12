Diamondbacks Sweep Dodgers, First NLCS Berth Since 2007
PHOENIX -- Geraldo Perdomo got the Arizona Diamondbacks started with an unexpected homer, and then Ketel Marte made most of the 48,000-plus fans at Chase Field giddy with another blast. Christian Walker followed with a line-drive shot into the left-field seats, and Gabriel Moreno polished off the onslaught with a 420-foot moon shot into left-center.
One inning. Four hitters. Four solo homers.
The hard-hitting Diamondbacks rode a record-setting burst of homers in the third inning to a 4-2 win in Game 3 of their National League Division Series on Wednesday night, sweeping the 100-win Los Angeles Dodgers out of the playoffs.
Arizona -- the No. 6 seed after squeezing into the NL playoff bracket with an 84-78 record -- has won all five of its games during the postseason, sweeping aside the Milwaukee Brewers in a best-of-three series then the Dodgers in a best-of-five.
The D-backs return to the NL Championship Series for the first time since 2007. They will face the Philadelphia Phillies or the Atlanta Braves.
30 Hilarious Minor League Baseball Teams That Sound Fake, But Are Actually Real
LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Seth Berkman