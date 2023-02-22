Atlanta Hawks Fire Head Coach Nate McMillan

The Atlanta Hawks fired coach Nate McMillan on Tuesday, clearing the way for an immediate search that will start with leading candidate Quin Snyder, sources told ESPN.

The Hawks made assistant Joe Prunty the interim coach of a team that is 29-30 and in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, but new general manager Landry Fields will begin pursuit of the franchise's next coach as soon as Tuesday, sources said.

McMillan and the Hawks were expected to part in the offseason, but ownership and management decided to make the change now with time left to salvage a playoff season and start the pursuit of the franchise's next coach, sources said.

Get our free mobile app

This is the second significant change in Hawks leadership this season. President of basketball operations Travis Schlenk stepped down on December 21, clearing the way for Fields to become the franchise's top basketball decision-maker.

For now, Prunty will take over as interim coach for the second time in his career. After replacing Jason Kidd in 2018, Prunty was 21-16 in the regular season for the Bucks. They lost a seven-game series to the Boston Celtics in that opening round of the playoffs.