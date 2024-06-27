Atlanta Hawks Pick France’s Zaccharie Risacher No. 1 In NBA Draft
NEW YORK -- The Atlanta Hawks took forward Zaccharie Risacher with the first pick in the 2024 NBA draft, marking the second straight year that the draft has had a decidedly French flavor.
The 6-foot-9 forward is the fourth overall international prospect to be taken with the NBA's top pick, joining Italian big man Andrea Bargnani (2006, Toronto Raptors) and Hall of Fame center Yao Ming (2002, Houston Rockets).
Risacher, 19, played this past season for JL Bourg in France's LNB Elite league and averaged 11.1 points and 4.0 rebounds across competition in both the EuroCup and the French league.
Fellow Frenchman Alex Sarr, also 19, was taken at No. 2 by the Washington Wizards, while Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard went to the Rockets at No. 3. Another French player -- Tidjane Salaun -- went to the Charlotte Hornets at No. 6.
NBA Draft Lottery Picks
How the draft lottery teams fared with the first 14 picks of Wednesday's draft:
1. Hawks Zaccharie Risacher
2. Wizards Alex Sarr
3. Rockets Reed Shepparrd
4. Spurs Stephon Caste
5. Pistons Ron Holland II
6. Hornets Tidjane Salaun
7. Blazers Donovan Clingan
8. Wolves-x Rob Dillingham
9. Grizzlies Zach Edey
10. Jazz Cody Williams
11. Bulls Matas Buzelis
12. Thunder Nikola Topic
13. Kings Devin Carter
14. Wizards-y Bub Carrington
