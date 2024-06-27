Atlanta Hawks Pick France’s Zaccharie Risacher No. 1 In NBA Draft

NEW YORK -- The Atlanta Hawks took forward Zaccharie Risacher with the first pick in the 2024 NBA draft, marking the second straight year that the draft has had a decidedly French flavor.

Risacher, the first of four French players taken in the first round, follows in the footsteps of countryman Victor Wembanyama, who went No. 1 to the San Antonio Spurs last year.

The 6-foot-9 forward is the fourth overall international prospect to be taken with the NBA's top pick, joining Italian big man Andrea Bargnani (2006, Toronto Raptors) and Hall of Fame center Yao Ming (2002, Houston Rockets).

Risacher, 19, played this past season for JL Bourg in France's LNB Elite league and averaged 11.1 points and 4.0 rebounds across competition in both the EuroCup and the French league.

Fellow Frenchman Alex Sarr, also 19, was taken at No. 2 by the Washington Wizards, while Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard went to the Rockets at No. 3. Another French player -- Tidjane Salaun -- went to the Charlotte Hornets at No. 6.

NBA Draft Lottery Picks

How the draft lottery teams fared with the first 14 picks of Wednesday's draft:

1. Hawks Zaccharie Risacher

2. Wizards Alex Sarr

3. Rockets Reed Shepparrd

4. Spurs Stephon Caste

5. Pistons Ron Holland II

6. Hornets Tidjane Salaun

7. Blazers Donovan Clingan

8. Wolves-x Rob Dillingham

9. Grizzlies Zach Edey

10. Jazz Cody Williams

11. Bulls Matas Buzelis

12. Thunder Nikola Topic

13. Kings Devin Carter

14. Wizards-y Bub Carrington