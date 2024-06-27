Atlanta Hawks Pick France&#8217;s Zaccharie Risacher No. 1 In NBA Draft

Atlanta Hawks Pick France’s Zaccharie Risacher No. 1 In NBA Draft

Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

NEW YORK -- The Atlanta Hawks took forward Zaccharie Risacher with the first pick in the 2024 NBA draft, marking the second straight year that the draft has had a decidedly French flavor.


Risacher, the first of four French players taken in the first round, follows in the footsteps of countryman Victor Wembanyama, who went No. 1 to the San Antonio Spurs last year.

 

The 6-foot-9 forward is the fourth overall international prospect to be taken with the NBA's top pick, joining Italian big man Andrea Bargnani (2006, Toronto Raptors) and Hall of Fame center Yao Ming (2002, Houston Rockets).

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

Risacher, 19, played this past season for JL Bourg in France's LNB Elite league and averaged 11.1 points and 4.0 rebounds across competition in both the EuroCup and the French league.

Fellow Frenchman Alex Sarr, also 19, was taken at No. 2 by the Washington Wizards, while Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard went to the Rockets at No. 3. Another French player -- Tidjane Salaun -- went to the Charlotte Hornets at No. 6.


NBA Draft Lottery Picks
How the draft lottery teams fared with the first 14 picks of Wednesday's draft:

1. Hawks Zaccharie Risacher
2. Wizards Alex Sarr
3. Rockets Reed Shepparrd
4. Spurs Stephon Caste
5. Pistons Ron Holland II
6. Hornets Tidjane Salaun
7. Blazers Donovan Clingan
8. Wolves-x Rob Dillingham
9. Grizzlies Zach Edey
10. Jazz Cody Williams
11. Bulls Matas Buzelis
12. Thunder Nikola Topic
13. Kings Devin Carter
14. Wizards-y Bub Carrington

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history

Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.

Gallery Credit: Peter Richman

Filed Under: Atlanta Hawks, NBA Draft
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Sports, Sports News, Videos

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls