Augie, Sioux Falls Represented at South Dakota St Pro Day Fri.

Tucker Kraft will most assuredly headline the athletes on display at Friday's South Dakota State University Pro Day, but several other schools will also have athletes in attendance.

Kraft, who has wowed scouts for multiple years and is likely to be a Day 2 draft pick in April's NFL Draft, will look to showcase his skills once again after having attended the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Kraft along with a few teammates will lace them up and take to the field for a variety of drills and exercises on Friday, in an effort to draw the attention of NFL scouts.

Athletes at SDSU's level or lower will often have to join NFL franchises as a tryout player or an undrafted free agent, and pro days are an opportunity to attract attention and garner interest.

Here is the complete list of area athletes that will be in attendance at Friday's Pro Day in Brookings:

Tucker Kraft (SDSU) – TE

Malik Lofton (SDSU) – CB

Caleb Sanders (SDSU) – DT

Landon Wolf (SDSU) – WR

Jeremiah Bridges (SD Mines) – WR

Eli Weber (Augustana) – DB

Felipe Alvear (Northern) – DB

Thuro Reisdorfer (USF) – RB

It's a lot of familiar names for us in Sioux Falls and the surrounding area that will be on display in Brookings.

Athletes will go through a wide variety of measurements, testing, and drills with NFL scouts and pro personnel over the course of the morning.

Last season, two different SDSU Jackrabbits heard their names called in the NFL Draft, Pierre Strong Jr. (Patriots) as well as Chris Oladokun (Steelers).