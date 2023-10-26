What You Need To Know About Augustana Basketball Fan Fest

What You Need To Know About Augustana Basketball Fan Fest

The 2023-2024 college basketball season is just a few weeks away as Augustana University preps for upcoming road games. But, before the Vikings take to the court, fans are invited to attend the Augustana Basketball Fan Fest on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM inside the Elmen Center.

The doors open at 6:30 PM as Fan Fest is free for all ages to attend where both men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes will greet you with autographs.

This will be the perfect opportunity for season ticket holders to pick up their season tickets.

Stick around for a fun night that includes competitions between the men’s and women’s teams, and performances by the spirit squads and the Viking Pep Band.

After introductions of the teams and coaching staff, both squads will have floor time to let fans get to know the 2023-24 Viking basketball teams.

Looking ahead to the season tipping off:

Men:
November 10-11, Tip-Off Classic in St. Joseph, Missouri

Women:
November 16 vs Central Missouri

The season home opener for both men's and women's teams is Tuesday, November 21 against their crosstown rival University of Sioux Falls. The tip for the men's game is 5:30 PM at the Elmen Center, followed by the women's.

 

