Augustana Football Rises in Latest Poll Ahead of Mankato Game

The Augustana Viking Football program is out to a tremendous 7-0 start to the season.

After another impressive road win, this time over Winona State, the Vikings have continued their ascent in the latest AFCA poll.

Augie has made the move all the way up to #17 in this week's release, but their opponent this weekend remains in the top 5.

Augie locks horns with Minnesota State this Saturday at Kirkeby-Over Stadium, and safe to say it will be well worth the price of admission.

Here are the complete rankings for the week:

Dropped Out: Henderson St. (Ark.) (18)

Others Receiving Votes: Virginia Union, 45; Valdosta St. (Ga.), 42; Texas-Permian Basin, 27; Charleston (W.Va.), 21; Minnesota-Duluth, 15; Henderson St. (Ark.), 13; Southern Arkansas, 12; Missouri Western St., 10; Central Washington, 4.

Don't miss out on this marquee DII matchup right here from Sioux Falls this weekend. Find tickets, game notes, and much more as always at GoAugie.com!

Source: AFCA Polls

