Augustana Football – NSIC Championship On the Line Saturday

It will come down to the season's final game this Saturday for the #25 Augustana University Viking football team(8-2).

Senior Day the Vikings will host the Southwest Minnesota State Mustangs (2-8) at 1:00 PM at Kirkeby-Over Stadium. The graduating class of seniors has 22 members on the team. They will be recognized prior of the kickoff.

Augustana needs only a win to capture its first NSIC Championship and first conference championship since 1959.

The Viking offense has averaged 38 points per game, ranking them 15th in the nation.

Kyle Saddler has been a powerhouse all season with 290.3 yards per game. Jarod Epperson leads the rushing attack at 88.2 yards per outing. Wide receiver Sean Engel has a total of 12 touchdowns.

You can hear Saturday's final regular-season game on KXRB FM 101.1 with the voice of the Vikings, Jeff Fylling.

