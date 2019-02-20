Augustana basketball will make a return to the friendly confines of the Elmen Center this weekend to end their regular season play.

The Vikings typically play most of their home games at the iconic Sioux Falls Arena, but with the Arena being booked this weekend for another event, the Vikings will head back to campus.

On Friday, Augustana University will play host to their cross town rival USF and will turn around Saturday and host Southwest Minnesota State.

Friday's game time for the women's game is 5:30 and the men's at 7:30.

Saturday's game time for the women's game is 3:30 and the men's at 5:30.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early and plan extra time for parking especially on Friday against the University of Sioux Falls.

After this weekend's games, the brackets will be set for the NSIC Tournament which will be held March 2-5 at the Sanford Pentagon.