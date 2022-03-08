SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana men’s basketball team earned the No. 1 seed in the Central Region and earned hosting rights for the 2022 NCAA Division II Central Region Championship. The tournament will take place March 12, 13, and 15 inside the Sanford Pentagon, home of Augustana Basketball.

The Vikings’ opening round contest will be against No. 8 Southwestern Oklahoma State on Saturday at 5 p.m.

The Vikings advance to the NCAA Tournament for the 15th time and the ninth time under 2022 NSIC Coach of the Year Tom Billeter. Augustana is 24-3 on the season and earned the NSIC Championship with its 17-2 conference record.

All seating will be general admission. Tickets for the regional will go on-sale Monday at 10 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com, at the Sanford Pentagon, or by phone at 605-312-7917. Tickets prices are $15 for adults and $7 for students per session. An all-session pass for adults is $50 while a student all-session pass is $24. Children 2 and under are free.

In addition, the Pentagon Box Office will open one hour before each session.NCAA Central Region Rankings

1. Augustana

2. Minnesota Duluth

3. Northwest Missouri State

4. Upper Iowa

5. Central Oklahoma

6. MSU Moorhead

7. Washburn

8. Southwestern Oklahoma State

Saturday, March 12 (Session I)

Noon: Northwest Missouri State vs. MSU Moorhead

2:30 p.m.: Minnesota Duluth vs. Washburn

Saturday, March 12 (Session II)

5 p.m.: Augustana vs. Southwestern Oklahoma State

7:30 p.m.: Upper Iowa vs. Central Oklahoma

Sunday, March 13 (Session III)

5 p.m.: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

7:30 p.m.: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Tuesday, March 15 (Session IV)

7 p.m.: Regional Championship

