Augustana Vikings 2nd Straight Rout of Northern State
It was a second-straight rout of Northern State for the Augustana men’s basketball team. The Vikings hung 100 points on the Wolves in the 100-73 final score that saw Isaac Fink go off for 39 points.
The Wolves (10-17, 8-13 NSIC) trimmed the deficit to three points at 10-7, but Augustana again took off with a 3-point basket from Fink. That throttled Augustana to a 15-point advantage as Graves scored on a layup to make the score 32-17 forcing an NSU timeout with 10:20 on the clock.
The timeout did little to slow down Augustana as the Vikings shot 60 percent from the field in the first half. A jumper from Kirkman gave the Vikings a 20-point advantage at 39-19 with 7:24 remaining and the lead growing by as many as 26 points in the opening frame.
The halftime score settled at 54-31.
The two squads nearly matched baskets in the second half with Augustana recording 46 points and Northern State 42 in the 100-73 final score. Previous this season, AU topped NSU 94-65.
The Vikings shot 55.9 percent from the field for the game, dished 24 assists on 28 made baskets and made 11 3-pointers in the victory.
Fink set a career-high with 16 rebounds as part of his double-double, the ninth of his career. His now 1,762 points rank him just two points out of seventh place all-time at Augustana, behind Greg Nagel who played from 1974-78.
Augustana will celebrate Senior Night Saturday with a pregame ceremony prior to the 5:30 p.m. tipoff against UMary.