Augustana Vikings 2nd Straight Rout of Northern State

Get our free mobile app

It was a second-straight rout of Northern State for the Augustana men’s basketball team. The Vikings hung 100 points on the Wolves in the 100-73 final score that saw Isaac Fink go off for 39 points.

In all, three Vikings scored 20 or more points with Caden Kirkman going 8-of-9 from the field for 21 points and Jadan Graves making four 3-point baskets in the 20-point effort. Arhman Lewis dished nine of Augustana’s 24 assists. It was all Augustana (17-10, 12-9 NSIC) from the opening tip as the Vikings, behind six-straight points from Fink, opened a 6-0 advantage.

The Wolves (10-17, 8-13 NSIC) trimmed the deficit to three points at 10-7, but Augustana again took off with a 3-point basket from Fink. That throttled Augustana to a 15-point advantage as Graves scored on a layup to make the score 32-17 forcing an NSU timeout with 10:20 on the clock.

The timeout did little to slow down Augustana as the Vikings shot 60 percent from the field in the first half. A jumper from Kirkman gave the Vikings a 20-point advantage at 39-19 with 7:24 remaining and the lead growing by as many as 26 points in the opening frame.

The halftime score settled at 54-31.

The two squads nearly matched baskets in the second half with Augustana recording 46 points and Northern State 42 in the 100-73 final score. Previous this season, AU topped NSU 94-65.

The Vikings shot 55.9 percent from the field for the game, dished 24 assists on 28 made baskets and made 11 3-pointers in the victory.

Fink set a career-high with 16 rebounds as part of his double-double, the ninth of his career. His now 1,762 points rank him just two points out of seventh place all-time at Augustana, behind Greg Nagel who played from 1974-78.

Augustana will celebrate Senior Night Saturday with a pregame ceremony prior to the 5:30 p.m. tipoff against UMary.