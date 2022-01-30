Augustana Men’s Basketball Rolls to Seventh Win in a Row

The 2021-2022 Augustana Men's Basketball team is one of the best in the country and just wrapped up a perfect month of January.

Augie completed the month of January with a 7-0 record and extended their win streak to seven in a row with a victory over Minnesota Crookston 78-59 on Saturday.

The No. 14 Vikings started the season riding their defense, but the offense caught up to the defense as the New Year came around and they have rounded into a complete team.

Over the years, Augustana head coach Tom Billeter has coached some really good teams including the Augustana National Championship squad, but this may be his best coaching job to date.

He has been able to pull the best out of each player logging minutes throughout the season and navigated a difficult schedule as well as you can.

Up next for the Vikings is a double dip at home next weekend against Upper Iowa and Winona State.

For more information on Augustana men's basketball, their current roster and their upcoming schedule, you can visit the Augustana team website.

