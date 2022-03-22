Augustana’s Tyler Riemersma NSIC Player of the Year

ALBANY, N.Y. – Augustana’s Tyler Riemersma is a D2CCA Second Team All-America selection. Riemersma, the NSIC South Division Player of the Year, earns his first All-America accolade.

Riemersma led Augustana to a 26-4 record with a double-double average of 18.6 points and 11.1 rebounds per outing. He scored 20 or more points in 10 games in 2021-22 while scoring double-digits in 22 contests. He set a career-high of 31 points in the NSIC Championship clinching win at Sioux Falls on Feb. 17 of this season.

The Bloomington, Minnesota, native concludes his career with 1,297 points at Augustana while totaling 907 rebounds. His point total ranks him 16th all-time at Augustana while his rebound total places him fourth all-time.

Riemersma is the first CCA All-America selection since Casey Schilling and Daniel Jansen in 2015-16 while Jordan Spencer was an honorable mention to the teams in 2016-17.

The Augie Senior has accumulated quite the list of honors this season. Named Second Team All-NSIC South Division, earned a preseason All-NSIC honor, and two-time NSIC Player of the Week honoree.