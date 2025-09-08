Both the USF Cougars and the Augustana Vikings are out to impressive 2-0 starts to the season.

Both programs are also on the rise in the latest AFCA Top 25 released on Monday.

The Augustana Vikings were one of the biggest movers in entire poll, making a 9-spot jump from #20 to #11 this week.

The USF Cougars are still on the outside looking in, but received an additional 14 votes this week compared to last week in the 'others receiving votes' category:

Dropped Out: Ouachita Baptist (15), UIndy (17)

Others Receiving Votes: Johnson C. Smith, 83; UIndy, 72; Wingate, 59; Ouachita Baptist, 49; Colorado School of Mines, 37; Michigan Tech, 24; Albany St., 18; Sioux Falls, 15; Fort Hays St., 14; Southern Arkansas, 13; Frostburg St., 11; Fairmont St., 10; Findlay, 8; Davenport, 5; Texas A&M-Kingsville, 4; Nebraska-Kearney, 1; Virginia St., 1.

Source: AFCA Polls