It was another year of progress and growth for the USF Cougars this fall, as the team recently wrapped up its 2025 campaign with a final mark of 7-4.

The Cougars took a small step back in terms of win-loss record this year after an 8-3 finish a year ago, but battled through a ton of adversity and continued to take a step forward under third-year Head Coach Jim Glogowski.

The Cougars ended up having eight honorees on the all-conference teams, led by wide receiver Hank Brown Jr. on the first team.

Coach Jim Glogowski joined Overtime with Bert Remien every Monday during the season, and did so this week for his final chat of the year.

Here's what Coach Glogowski had to say about the story of the 2025 season:

As for the offseason priorities, here's what Coach offered up on Monday's show:

Lastly, when asked about the state of the program, it was all positive heading into 2025:

In three years under Coach Jim Glogowski, the Cougars are 18-15, and have been knocking on the door of playoff contention the past two seasons.

This year, the team battled injuries to starting Quarterback Camden Dean, as well as primary backup Bennett Brueck among others, and still managed a 7-4 finish.

USF was led by third string QB Tate Schafer in relief, who put up great numbers down the stretch. Schafer, a Sioux Falls native, ended the season with nearly 1,500 passing yards and 17 total scores.

Bubba Tann III paced the rushing attack with 938 yards and 8 scores, while the team had three pass catchers with over 500 yards, led by Hank Brown Jr. with 979 yards and 2 scores.

Defensively, Garret Hoffman (47) and London Kolb (46) led the team in tackles, while Mouhamed Diawara (4.5 sacks) and Hoffman (2 INT) led in other key categories.

The Cougars gear up for the offseason now with bigger goals ahead of the team in 2026!

Source: USFCougars.com