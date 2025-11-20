8 Sioux Falls Cougars, 11 Augustana Vikings on All-NSIC Teams
It was another strong football season for both the Augustana Vikings and Sioux Falls Cougars.
Both teams finished near the top of the NSIC standings, with Augie finishing at 9-2 overall and USF coming in at 7-4.
Both programs were well represented in the All-NSIC teams that were released on Wednesday afternoon following the conclusion of the regular season.
Duluth and Mankato are the two NSIC programs heading to the DII playoffs, which begin this weekend. Here's a look at their portion of the bracket:
As for the conference honorees, here are the big award winners this year:
NSIC Offensive Player of the Year
#15 Jack Strand (QB, 6-5, 240, Sr., Bloomer, Wis. / Bloomer HS) - MSU Moorhead
NSIC Defensive Player of the Year
#47 Jes Krcil (LB, 6-1, 220, So., Carlisle, Iowa / Carlisle HS) - Wayne State College
NSIC Offensive Newcomer of the Year
#88 Luke Dehnicke (TE, 6-3, 205, R-Fr., Andover, Minn. / Andover HS) - MN Duluth
NSIC Defensive Newcomer of the Year
#36 Jefferson Mobry (LB, 6-4, 220, R-Fr., Rio, Wis. / Columbus HS) - Mankato
NSIC Coach of the Year
Curt Wiese (13th Season) - University of Minnesota Duluth
NSIC Assitant Coach of the Year
Chase Vogler (7th Season) - University of Minnesota Duluth
And here's a look at the first team honorees from Augustana:
Stylz Blackmon | Offensive Line | Grain Valley, Missouri
Isaiah Huber | Wide Receiver/Return Specialist | Rochester, Minnesota
Logan Leonard | Defensive Back | Minnetrista, Minnesota
Jake Pecina | Punter | Forney, Texas
On the second team, the Vikings totaled two players on offense and four on defense.
Corbin Wirkus | Offensive Line | Baltic, South Dakota
Klayton Sattler | Tight End | Tea, South Dakota
TJ Murray | Defensive Back | Baltimore, Maryland
Jermaine Hampton Jr. | Defensive Back | Chicago, Illinois
Gradee Sherman | Defensive Line | Viborg, South Dakota
Zachary Richardson | Defensive Line | Canton, South Dakota
Here are the honorees from USF Cougar football:
FIRST TEAM ALL-NSIC SOUTH
Hank Brown Jr. | WR | First Team
SECOND TEAM ALL-NSIC SOUTH
Caden Maas | OL | Second Team
Ben Pederson | OL | Second Team
Adonis Hutchinson | WR | Second Team
Bubba Tann III | RB | Second Team
Camden Dean | QB | Second Team
Mouhamed Diawara | DL | Second Team
London Kolb | LB | Second Team
Sources: NorthernSun.org, USFCougars.com and GoAugie.com
