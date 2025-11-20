It was another strong football season for both the Augustana Vikings and Sioux Falls Cougars.

Both teams finished near the top of the NSIC standings, with Augie finishing at 9-2 overall and USF coming in at 7-4.

Both programs were well represented in the All-NSIC teams that were released on Wednesday afternoon following the conclusion of the regular season.

Duluth and Mankato are the two NSIC programs heading to the DII playoffs, which begin this weekend. Here's a look at their portion of the bracket:

As for the conference honorees, here are the big award winners this year:

NSIC Offensive Player of the Year

#15 Jack Strand (QB, 6-5, 240, Sr., Bloomer, Wis. / Bloomer HS) - MSU Moorhead

NSIC Defensive Player of the Year

#47 Jes Krcil (LB, 6-1, 220, So., Carlisle, Iowa / Carlisle HS) - Wayne State College

NSIC Offensive Newcomer of the Year

#88 Luke Dehnicke (TE, 6-3, 205, R-Fr., Andover, Minn. / Andover HS) - MN Duluth

NSIC Defensive Newcomer of the Year

#36 Jefferson Mobry (LB, 6-4, 220, R-Fr., Rio, Wis. / Columbus HS) - Mankato

NSIC Coach of the Year

Curt Wiese (13th Season) - University of Minnesota Duluth

NSIC Assitant Coach of the Year

Chase Vogler (7th Season) - University of Minnesota Duluth

And here's a look at the first team honorees from Augustana:

Stylz Blackmon | Offensive Line | Grain Valley, Missouri

Isaiah Huber | Wide Receiver/Return Specialist | Rochester, Minnesota

Logan Leonard | Defensive Back | Minnetrista, Minnesota

Jake Pecina | Punter | Forney, Texas

On the second team, the Vikings totaled two players on offense and four on defense.

Corbin Wirkus | Offensive Line | Baltic, South Dakota

Klayton Sattler | Tight End | Tea, South Dakota

TJ Murray | Defensive Back | Baltimore, Maryland

Jermaine Hampton Jr. | Defensive Back | Chicago, Illinois

Gradee Sherman | Defensive Line | Viborg, South Dakota

Zachary Richardson | Defensive Line | Canton, South Dakota

Here are the honorees from USF Cougar football:

FIRST TEAM ALL-NSIC SOUTH

Hank Brown Jr. | WR | First Team

SECOND TEAM ALL-NSIC SOUTH

Caden Maas | OL | Second Team

Ben Pederson | OL | Second Team

Adonis Hutchinson | WR | Second Team

Bubba Tann III | RB | Second Team

Camden Dean | QB | Second Team

Mouhamed Diawara | DL | Second Team

London Kolb | LB | Second Team

