Augustana University Unveils 2022 Football Schedule

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana head football coach Jerry Olszewski has announced the 2022 Augustana football schedule. The defending NSIC Champions will be playing their 100th season of football.

The season gets underway on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Concordia-St. Paul as AU will play its first Thursday night game since the 2017 season.

The home opener is slated for Sept. 10 in the annual Be Bold, Wear Gold game. The Vikings will host Bemidji State in the game, a rematch of the opening round of the 2021 NCAA Division II Playoffs.

Get our free mobile app

After a trip to MSU Moorhead on Sept. 17, Augustana plays two straight on the turf of Kirkeby-Over Stadium with Northern State on Sept. 24 and Sioux Falls on Oct. 1. Northern State has not visited Sioux Falls since the 2016 season while USF hasn't played in K-O since 2018.

Augustana then travels to Upper Iowa on Oct. 8. That is followed by another two-straight game at home. The annual Viking Days contest is set for Oct. 15 against Wayne State. The following week is the 50th annual Shrine Game with Minnesota State making its way to K-O Stadium.

The Vikings end the regular season with two out of three games on the road. AU travels to Winona State on Oct. 29 and Southwest Minnesota State on Nov. 12. The two road games sandwich the home finale against Minnesota Duluth on Nov. 5 which serves as Senior Day for Augustana.

All home games have a 1 p.m. start and are played in Kirkeby-Over Stadium, a home facility that Augustana has won 11-straight regular-season games in. Stay tuned to GoAugie.com for ticket information.

2022 Augustana Football Schedule

Sept. 1 – at Concordia-St. Paul

Sept. 10 – Bemidji State

Sept. 17 – at MSU Moorhead

Sept. 24 – Northern State

Oct. 1 – Sioux Falls

Oct. 8 – at Upper Iowa

Oct. 15 – Wayne State

Oct. 22 – Minnesota State

Oct. 29 – at Winona State

Nov. 5 – Minnesota Duluth

Nov. 12 – at Southwest Minnesota State