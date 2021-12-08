WACO, Texas – Augustana football's Logan Swanson has been named Second Team All-America by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA). The announcement came Wednesday morning.

Swanson's inclusion on the list marks the fourth time a Viking has earned an AFCA All-America accolade in the past five seasons. In all, Swanson is the sixth student-athlete from AU to earn the AFCA's top team honor.

"Augustana football is so proud of the All-America recognition for Logan," Augustana head coach Jerry Olszewski said. "Logan had a tremendous career and has been a leader in so many ways in our program and on our campus.

"He is a fierce competitor on the field and a tremendous person to all he comes in contact with. I look forward to his future as he pursues his dream to continue to play professionally and become an amazing teacher and coach."

Hailing from Mankato, Minnesota, Swanson ended the regular season with 25 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks, all while being consistently double-teamed. He was the key cog in the Vikings' defense that ended the season as the best team at stopping the rush at just 41 yards per game.

Helping Augustana to the 2021 NSIC Championship, Augustana hosted an NCAA Division II Playoff game for the first time since 2010. In that contest, Swanson tallied a pair of tackles and recorded a tackle for loss. He was also credited with a quarterback hurry.

In addition to his on-field accomplishments, Swanson was named the 2021 NSIC Glen Galligan Award Winner, given annually to a student-athlete who participates at his institution for four years and is academically superior while making a positive contribution to the institution. The award is voted on by NSIC head coaches.

Complete list of AFCA All-America Honorees at Augustana

1994 - Bryan Schwartz, 1st

2000 - Matt Holmlund, 1st

2001 - Matt Holmlund, 1st

2016 - Trey Heid, 1st

2017 - Sam Lee, 2nd

2019 - Jake Lacina, 1st

2021 – Logan Swanson, 2nd

