Augustana Viking Days, A Week-Long Celebration

It's Homecoming Week at Augustana University leading up to a huge parade and then the football matchup between the Vikings and Upper Iowa on Saturday, October 9.

The last time the blue & gold were celebrated was in 2019. And, it snowed! So, staff, students, and alumni are pulling out all the stops to make the 2021 Viking Days festivities spectacular with new downtown Sioux Falls events and the return of the Augustana Marching Band.

Thanks to Augie's Jill Wilson, here is the complete list of events this week:

Monday, Oct. 4

Viking Feast (All Campus Community Event): 4:30-7 p.m., Elmen Center

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Student Activity — Sailing into Service, All day, Back Alley, Morrison Commons

Thursday, Oct. 7

Student Activity — Float Building: 4-7 p.m., Fryxell Humanities Center parking lot

Eide/Dalrymple Gallery Reception: 7-9 p.m., Gallery Talk at 7:30 p.m.

Augustana alumnus Kent Kapplinger ‘77 will have his work featured in the exhibit "A Quiet Voice Heard: Retrospective of Kent Kapplinger"

Friday, Oct. 8

Honor Guard Luncheon: noon-1:30 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

A luncheon for alumni who are celebrating or have celebrated their 50th class reunion. Members of the Classes of 1970 and 1971 will be inducted into the honor guard.

Rendezvous Presentation: 4 p.m., Back Alley, Morrison Commons

Augustana international students share presentations on their home countries.

Volleyball vs. MSU Moorhead: 6 p.m., Elmen Center

Soccer: 8 p.m., USF Sports Complex

Sioux Falls Downtown Gatherings: 6 p.m.

Alumni and friends are invited to participate in Viking Days gatherings hosted at these downtown hotspots. Each location will have a unique program beginning at 6 p.m.

R Wine Bar:

Hear School of Music student musicians, faculty, and professional musicians for an incredible night of musical talent.

Fernson Downtown:

Hear from Augustana Professor Dr. David O'Hara at 7:30 p.m.

Remedy Brewing:

Hear from Head Football Coach Jerry Olszewski and Athletics Director Josh Morton at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Viking Days Parade: 10:30 a.m.

University Place from Prairie to Grange Avenues

Grange Avenue from 26th to 33rd streets

Viking Tailgate: 11 a.m., Augieville (Outside Kirkeby-Over Stadium)

All alumni, friends, and family are welcome to join us before the big game with games and inflatables for the kids and lunch for everyone! $10 for adults, $5 for children

Vikings Football vs. Upper Iowa: 1 p.m., Kirkeby-Over Stadium

Tickets are available at goaugie.com/tickets. Augustana’s Marching Band will perform at halftime.

Volleyball vs. Northern State: 5 p.m., Elmen Center

Student Activity — Lip-Sync Battle: 7 p.m., Back Alley, Morrison Commons

Vikings Reunite: All Alumni Gathering, at 7:30 p.m., Five Oaks

Sunday, Oct. 10

Viking Days Worship: 10 a.m., Chapel of Reconciliation

Worship service with Campus Pr. Rev. Ann Rosendale, featuring special music by The Augustana Choir and choir alumni, as well as the Augustana Orchestra.

Viking Days Brunch: 11:30 a.m., Ordal Dining Room, Morrison Commons

Take a look at some past Viking Days photos below. Recognize anyone?

Augustana University (Used with permission)