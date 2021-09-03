Augustana Viking Football Returns, Hosts Minot State Saturday

If you've been counting the days since the NSIC played a football game then your number should be 651. Saturday cheer on the Vikings in the Be Bold, Wear Gold game against the Beavers.

The kickoff of the 2021 football season is 1:00 PM at Kirkeby-Over Stadium on the campus of Augustana University against Minot State. Fans are encouraged to wear gold for pediatric cancer awareness and support Cure Kids Cancer.

Can the Vikings make back-to-back NCAA Playoff appearances? They went 9-3 in 2019 and that season beat the Beavers (3-8) 51-6. Augustana had six straight wins which is the third perfect home campaign in Kirkeby-Over Stadium history.

Augustana was picked second in the Preseason NSIC Coaches’ Poll in the South Division and third overall under the leadership of NSIC Coach of the Year Jerry Olszewski.

In Saturday's game, you will see veteran Kyle Saddler at quarterback who averaged 225.5 passing yards per game.